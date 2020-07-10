All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 8418 Jay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
8418 Jay Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:48 PM

8418 Jay Street

8418 Jay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8418 Jay Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Jay Street have any available units?
8418 Jay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8418 Jay Street have?
Some of 8418 Jay Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Jay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Jay Street pet-friendly?
No, 8418 Jay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8418 Jay Street offer parking?
Yes, 8418 Jay Street offers parking.
Does 8418 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 Jay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 8418 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 8418 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 8418 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8418 Jay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8418 Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8418 Jay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas