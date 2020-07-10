All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

841 Hackamore Street

841 Hackamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

841 Hackamore Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,442 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Hackamore Street have any available units?
841 Hackamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 841 Hackamore Street have?
Some of 841 Hackamore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Hackamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
841 Hackamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Hackamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Hackamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 841 Hackamore Street offer parking?
No, 841 Hackamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 841 Hackamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Hackamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Hackamore Street have a pool?
No, 841 Hackamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 841 Hackamore Street have accessible units?
No, 841 Hackamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Hackamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Hackamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Hackamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Hackamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

