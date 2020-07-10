8404 Jay Street

Amenities
FREE RENT!! Updated Brick 2-story Duplex in White Settlement. Fresh paint, new carpet, 2 inch blinds & some updated lighting. Open floor plan. Spacious living room, kitchen & breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances & dining area. Etched concrete flooring in living, dining, kitchen, entry & half bath. Bedrooms & 2 Full baths are upstairs. Large master bedroom with lots of light, walk-in closet & private bath. Additional bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Private fenced back yard with sprinkler system. 1 car attached garage. Separate utility. Lease price includes front yard lawn maintenance. Paint and flooring may have some variation from pictures. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.