Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
8321 Redonda Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:03 PM

8321 Redonda Street

8321 Redonda Street · No Longer Available
Location

8321 Redonda Street, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very cute recently remodeled in a very quiet neighborhood. This is a must see will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Redonda Street have any available units?
8321 Redonda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 8321 Redonda Street currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Redonda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Redonda Street pet-friendly?
No, 8321 Redonda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8321 Redonda Street offer parking?
No, 8321 Redonda Street does not offer parking.
Does 8321 Redonda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 Redonda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Redonda Street have a pool?
No, 8321 Redonda Street does not have a pool.
Does 8321 Redonda Street have accessible units?
No, 8321 Redonda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Redonda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8321 Redonda Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8321 Redonda Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8321 Redonda Street does not have units with air conditioning.

