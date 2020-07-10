All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:03 PM

825 Saddle Road

825 Saddle Road · No Longer Available
Location

825 Saddle Road, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Saddle Road have any available units?
825 Saddle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 825 Saddle Road currently offering any rent specials?
825 Saddle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Saddle Road pet-friendly?
No, 825 Saddle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 825 Saddle Road offer parking?
Yes, 825 Saddle Road offers parking.
Does 825 Saddle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Saddle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Saddle Road have a pool?
No, 825 Saddle Road does not have a pool.
Does 825 Saddle Road have accessible units?
No, 825 Saddle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Saddle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Saddle Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Saddle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Saddle Road does not have units with air conditioning.

