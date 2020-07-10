All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 8201 Silver Creek Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
8201 Silver Creek Rd.
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:36 AM

8201 Silver Creek Rd.

8201 Silver Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8201 Silver Creek Road, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice spacious 4 bedroom Ready For Move In - Nice newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath with and additional living space. Located in the kitchen is granite counter
tops with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile . Ready for lease give us a call.

(RLNE5126665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201 Silver Creek Rd. have any available units?
8201 Silver Creek Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8201 Silver Creek Rd. have?
Some of 8201 Silver Creek Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8201 Silver Creek Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8201 Silver Creek Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201 Silver Creek Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8201 Silver Creek Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 8201 Silver Creek Rd. offer parking?
No, 8201 Silver Creek Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8201 Silver Creek Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8201 Silver Creek Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201 Silver Creek Rd. have a pool?
No, 8201 Silver Creek Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8201 Silver Creek Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8201 Silver Creek Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8201 Silver Creek Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201 Silver Creek Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8201 Silver Creek Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8201 Silver Creek Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas