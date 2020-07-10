All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

8124 Kender Lane

8124 Kender Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8124 Kender Lane, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath with wood flooring and new paint located in popular Meadow Park Addition of White Settlement. Close to freeways, schools and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Kender Lane have any available units?
8124 Kender Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 8124 Kender Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Kender Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Kender Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8124 Kender Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8124 Kender Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8124 Kender Lane offers parking.
Does 8124 Kender Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8124 Kender Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Kender Lane have a pool?
No, 8124 Kender Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8124 Kender Lane have accessible units?
No, 8124 Kender Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Kender Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8124 Kender Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8124 Kender Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8124 Kender Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

