White Settlement, TX
8113 Whitesettlement Road
Last updated November 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

8113 Whitesettlement Road

8113 White Settlement Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8113 White Settlement Rd, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF NOV RENT IF NOV 15 MOVE IN. Cute 1 bed 1 bath house. Updated and in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8113 Whitesettlement Road have any available units?
8113 Whitesettlement Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 8113 Whitesettlement Road currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Whitesettlement Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Whitesettlement Road pet-friendly?
No, 8113 Whitesettlement Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8113 Whitesettlement Road offer parking?
Yes, 8113 Whitesettlement Road offers parking.
Does 8113 Whitesettlement Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8113 Whitesettlement Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Whitesettlement Road have a pool?
No, 8113 Whitesettlement Road does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Whitesettlement Road have accessible units?
No, 8113 Whitesettlement Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Whitesettlement Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8113 Whitesettlement Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8113 Whitesettlement Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8113 Whitesettlement Road does not have units with air conditioning.

