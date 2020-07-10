All apartments in White Settlement
8109 Foxfire Lane

8109 Foxfire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8109 Foxfire Lane, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 2bd-2ba fourplex apartment in White Settlement! Open concept kitchen-dining-living area! Two spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has balcony overlooking green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 Foxfire Lane have any available units?
8109 Foxfire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8109 Foxfire Lane have?
Some of 8109 Foxfire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 Foxfire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8109 Foxfire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 Foxfire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8109 Foxfire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8109 Foxfire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8109 Foxfire Lane offers parking.
Does 8109 Foxfire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 Foxfire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 Foxfire Lane have a pool?
No, 8109 Foxfire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8109 Foxfire Lane have accessible units?
No, 8109 Foxfire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 Foxfire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8109 Foxfire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8109 Foxfire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8109 Foxfire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

