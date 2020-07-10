All apartments in White Settlement
White Settlement, TX
805 Vaquero Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:13 PM

805 Vaquero Street

805 Vaquero Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 Vaquero Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Covered patio and backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Vaquero Street have any available units?
805 Vaquero Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 805 Vaquero Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 Vaquero Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Vaquero Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Vaquero Street is pet friendly.
Does 805 Vaquero Street offer parking?
No, 805 Vaquero Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 Vaquero Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Vaquero Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Vaquero Street have a pool?
No, 805 Vaquero Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 Vaquero Street have accessible units?
No, 805 Vaquero Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Vaquero Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Vaquero Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Vaquero Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Vaquero Street does not have units with air conditioning.

