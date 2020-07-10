8022 Cambridge Cir, White Settlement, TX 76108 Western Hills Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Newly remodeled 2/2 fourplex unit in White Settlement! This is the upstairs right unit. Two bedrooms, two full baths and efficiency hook-ups for washer and dryer. Security deposit: $750, application fee $35 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have any available units?
8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B offer parking?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have a pool?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have accessible units?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.
