8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B
8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B

8022 Cambridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

8022 Cambridge Cir, White Settlement, TX 76108
Western Hills Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2/2 fourplex unit in White Settlement! This is the upstairs right unit. Two bedrooms, two full baths and efficiency hook-ups for washer and dryer. Security deposit: $750, application fee $35 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have any available units?
8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B offer parking?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have a pool?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have accessible units?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8022 Cambridge Cir Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
