Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:49 AM
7810 Downe
7810 Downe Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
7810 Downe Dr, White Settlement, TX 76108
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage town home! Located minutes from I-30 and I-820 - near Lockheed Martin and the JRB! 15 minutes to downtown Fort Worth!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7810 Downe have any available units?
7810 Downe doesn't have any available units at this time.
White Settlement, TX
.
What amenities does 7810 Downe have?
Some of 7810 Downe's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 7810 Downe currently offering any rent specials?
7810 Downe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 Downe pet-friendly?
Yes, 7810 Downe is pet friendly.
Does 7810 Downe offer parking?
Yes, 7810 Downe offers parking.
Does 7810 Downe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7810 Downe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 Downe have a pool?
No, 7810 Downe does not have a pool.
Does 7810 Downe have accessible units?
No, 7810 Downe does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 Downe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7810 Downe has units with dishwashers.
Does 7810 Downe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7810 Downe has units with air conditioning.
