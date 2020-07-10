7604 Downe

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath town home! Convenient access to I-30 and I-820; 15 minutes to downtown! Lockheed and JRB within 5 minutes! Vinyl wood look floors in downstairs! Master down! Large privacy fenced back yard!