7604 Downe
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:49 AM

7604 Downe

7604 Downe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7604 Downe Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath town home! Convenient access to I-30 and I-820; 15 minutes to downtown! Lockheed and JRB within 5 minutes! Vinyl wood look floors in downstairs! Master down! Large privacy fenced back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Downe have any available units?
7604 Downe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 7604 Downe have?
Some of 7604 Downe's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Downe currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Downe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Downe pet-friendly?
Yes, 7604 Downe is pet friendly.
Does 7604 Downe offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Downe offers parking.
Does 7604 Downe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Downe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Downe have a pool?
No, 7604 Downe does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Downe have accessible units?
No, 7604 Downe does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Downe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 Downe has units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 Downe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7604 Downe has units with air conditioning.

