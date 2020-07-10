Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath town home! Convenient access to I-30 and I-820; 15 minutes to downtown! Lockheed and JRB within 5 minutes! Vinyl wood look floors in downstairs! Master down! Large privacy fenced back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7604 Downe have any available units?
7604 Downe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 7604 Downe have?
Some of 7604 Downe's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Downe currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Downe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Downe pet-friendly?
Yes, 7604 Downe is pet friendly.
Does 7604 Downe offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Downe offers parking.
Does 7604 Downe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Downe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Downe have a pool?
No, 7604 Downe does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Downe have accessible units?
No, 7604 Downe does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Downe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 Downe has units with dishwashers.
Does 7604 Downe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7604 Downe has units with air conditioning.
