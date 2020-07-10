604 South Redford Lane, White Settlement, TX 76108
Amenities
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute little rental home, All ceramic throughout, open concept kitchen, and dining area, 2 bedrooms with a study plus an additional room that could be another bedroom if needed. Close to schools, shopping and easy highway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 S Redford have any available units?
604 S Redford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 604 S Redford currently offering any rent specials?
604 S Redford is not currently offering any rent specials.