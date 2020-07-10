All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated December 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

604 Odie Drive

604 Odie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

604 Odie Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-1ca home in White Settlement has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Odie Drive have any available units?
604 Odie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 604 Odie Drive have?
Some of 604 Odie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Odie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 Odie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Odie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 Odie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 604 Odie Drive offer parking?
No, 604 Odie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 604 Odie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Odie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Odie Drive have a pool?
No, 604 Odie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 604 Odie Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 Odie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Odie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Odie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Odie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 604 Odie Drive has units with air conditioning.

