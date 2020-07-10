All apartments in White Settlement
559 Joy Drive

559 Joy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

559 Joy Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice, Clean, shows well, 2 bed 1 bath. Pet restrictions, no criminal, no evictions, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 Joy Drive have any available units?
559 Joy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 559 Joy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
559 Joy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 Joy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 559 Joy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 559 Joy Drive offer parking?
No, 559 Joy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 559 Joy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 Joy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 Joy Drive have a pool?
No, 559 Joy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 559 Joy Drive have accessible units?
No, 559 Joy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 559 Joy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 Joy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 559 Joy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 Joy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

