521 S Las Vegas Trail

Great 3-2-2 duplex in White Settlement! NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, split bedroom floorplan and more! Entry opens to a spacious living area with tile flooring and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Large kitchen offers pretty vinyl plank flooring and ample storage plus pantry. 15x12 master suite downstairs has a private bath with an extended vanity. Two nice-sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath. Fenced in backyard with open patio located near Lake Worth and just minutes from downtown. One small pet under 30 lbs considered.