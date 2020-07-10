All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 521 S Las Vegas Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
521 S Las Vegas Trail
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:39 AM

521 S Las Vegas Trail

521 South Las Vegas Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

521 South Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3-2-2 duplex in White Settlement! NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, split bedroom floorplan and more! Entry opens to a spacious living area with tile flooring and a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Large kitchen offers pretty vinyl plank flooring and ample storage plus pantry. 15x12 master suite downstairs has a private bath with an extended vanity. Two nice-sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath. Fenced in backyard with open patio located near Lake Worth and just minutes from downtown. One small pet under 30 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 S Las Vegas Trail have any available units?
521 S Las Vegas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 521 S Las Vegas Trail have?
Some of 521 S Las Vegas Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 S Las Vegas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
521 S Las Vegas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 S Las Vegas Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 S Las Vegas Trail is pet friendly.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trail offer parking?
Yes, 521 S Las Vegas Trail offers parking.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 S Las Vegas Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trail have a pool?
No, 521 S Las Vegas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trail have accessible units?
No, 521 S Las Vegas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 S Las Vegas Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 S Las Vegas Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 S Las Vegas Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas