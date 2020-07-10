All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:49 PM

513 Sandell Drive

513 Sandell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

513 Sandell Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Sandell Drive have any available units?
513 Sandell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 513 Sandell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 Sandell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Sandell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 513 Sandell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 513 Sandell Drive offer parking?
No, 513 Sandell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 513 Sandell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Sandell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Sandell Drive have a pool?
No, 513 Sandell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 513 Sandell Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 Sandell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Sandell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Sandell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Sandell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Sandell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

