511 S Las Vegas Trail
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:05 AM

511 S Las Vegas Trail

511 South Las Vegas Trail · No Longer Available
Location

511 South Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schools nearby, posh area, great residents, grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S Las Vegas Trail have any available units?
511 S Las Vegas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 511 S Las Vegas Trail have?
Some of 511 S Las Vegas Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S Las Vegas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
511 S Las Vegas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S Las Vegas Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 S Las Vegas Trail is pet friendly.
Does 511 S Las Vegas Trail offer parking?
Yes, 511 S Las Vegas Trail offers parking.
Does 511 S Las Vegas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 S Las Vegas Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S Las Vegas Trail have a pool?
No, 511 S Las Vegas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 511 S Las Vegas Trail have accessible units?
No, 511 S Las Vegas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S Las Vegas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 S Las Vegas Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 S Las Vegas Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 S Las Vegas Trail has units with air conditioning.

