This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in White Settlement has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Sandell Drive have any available units?
509 Sandell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 509 Sandell Drive have?
Some of 509 Sandell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Sandell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Sandell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.