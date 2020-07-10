All apartments in White Settlement
509 Sandell Drive

Location

509 Sandell Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in White Settlement has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Sandell Drive have any available units?
509 Sandell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 509 Sandell Drive have?
Some of 509 Sandell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Sandell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Sandell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Sandell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 509 Sandell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 509 Sandell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 Sandell Drive offers parking.
Does 509 Sandell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Sandell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Sandell Drive have a pool?
No, 509 Sandell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 509 Sandell Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 Sandell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Sandell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Sandell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Sandell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Sandell Drive has units with air conditioning.

