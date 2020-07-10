Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

505 S. Judd Street Available 03/01/19 BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME in McDonnell Parkside area - BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME! You have to take a look at this one. New AC, New Roof, New Plumbing, New Electric, New Flooring, New Granite Counters, New Stand Up Shower, New Light Fixtures, Appliances and So Much More! Located Within walking distance to City Parks. House sits on a 7900 square foot lot. Great location, with easy access to parks, shopping and restaurants. To schedule a viewing, please call Shelly at 817-991-8704



(RLNE3805161)