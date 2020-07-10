All apartments in White Settlement
White Settlement, TX
400 Ralph Street
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:16 PM

400 Ralph Street

400 Ralph Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 Ralph Street, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunset Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Ralph Street have any available units?
400 Ralph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 400 Ralph Street have?
Some of 400 Ralph Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Ralph Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 Ralph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Ralph Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 Ralph Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 400 Ralph Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 Ralph Street offers parking.
Does 400 Ralph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Ralph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Ralph Street have a pool?
No, 400 Ralph Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 Ralph Street have accessible units?
No, 400 Ralph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Ralph Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Ralph Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Ralph Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Ralph Street does not have units with air conditioning.

