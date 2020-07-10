Rent Calculator
206 East Place
Last updated November 22 2019 at 9:17 PM
206 East Place
206 East Pl
·
No Longer Available
Location
206 East Pl, White Settlement, TX 76108
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 East Place have any available units?
206 East Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
White Settlement, TX
.
Is 206 East Place currently offering any rent specials?
206 East Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 East Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 East Place is pet friendly.
Does 206 East Place offer parking?
No, 206 East Place does not offer parking.
Does 206 East Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 East Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 East Place have a pool?
No, 206 East Place does not have a pool.
Does 206 East Place have accessible units?
No, 206 East Place does not have accessible units.
Does 206 East Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 East Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 East Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 East Place does not have units with air conditioning.
