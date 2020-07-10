All apartments in White Settlement
White Settlement, TX
1309 Dale Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:20 AM

1309 Dale Lane

1309 Dale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Dale Lane, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely property located in a great school district, three bed, two bath, spacious back yard, covered patio, pets are allowed with owner approval, home is available January 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Dale Lane have any available units?
1309 Dale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 1309 Dale Lane have?
Some of 1309 Dale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Dale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Dale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Dale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Dale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Dale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Dale Lane offers parking.
Does 1309 Dale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Dale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Dale Lane have a pool?
No, 1309 Dale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Dale Lane have accessible units?
No, 1309 Dale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Dale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Dale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Dale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Dale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

