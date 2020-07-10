All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:21 PM

123 S Las Vegas Trail

123 S Las Vegas Trl · No Longer Available
Location

123 S Las Vegas Trl, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 1.5 BATH WITH 2 COVERED PARKING, FENCED IN BACKYARD AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH UNDER MOUNT SINK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 S Las Vegas Trail have any available units?
123 S Las Vegas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 123 S Las Vegas Trail have?
Some of 123 S Las Vegas Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 S Las Vegas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
123 S Las Vegas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S Las Vegas Trail pet-friendly?
No, 123 S Las Vegas Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 123 S Las Vegas Trail offer parking?
Yes, 123 S Las Vegas Trail offers parking.
Does 123 S Las Vegas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 S Las Vegas Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S Las Vegas Trail have a pool?
No, 123 S Las Vegas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 123 S Las Vegas Trail have accessible units?
No, 123 S Las Vegas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S Las Vegas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 S Las Vegas Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 S Las Vegas Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 S Las Vegas Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

