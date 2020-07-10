All apartments in White Settlement
10020 Huntersville Trl
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:28 PM

10020 Huntersville Trl

10020 Huntersville Trl · No Longer Available
Location

10020 Huntersville Trl, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Home includes a 2 car garage, covered rear patio and fenced in backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Gap0yFhFIA&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Huntersville Trl have any available units?
10020 Huntersville Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 10020 Huntersville Trl have?
Some of 10020 Huntersville Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Huntersville Trl currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Huntersville Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Huntersville Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10020 Huntersville Trl is pet friendly.
Does 10020 Huntersville Trl offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Huntersville Trl offers parking.
Does 10020 Huntersville Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Huntersville Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Huntersville Trl have a pool?
No, 10020 Huntersville Trl does not have a pool.
Does 10020 Huntersville Trl have accessible units?
No, 10020 Huntersville Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Huntersville Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 10020 Huntersville Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10020 Huntersville Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10020 Huntersville Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

