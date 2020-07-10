Rent Calculator
All apartments in Westworth Village
Find more places like 5852 Tracyne Drive.
Westworth Village, TX
5852 Tracyne Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:59 PM
5852 Tracyne Drive
5852 Tracyne Dr
No Longer Available
Location
5852 Tracyne Dr, Westworth Village, TX 76114
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 900 square foot home, 2 bedroom with 1 full bathroom, tile throughout home, nice quiet neighborhood, fenced in yard with storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5852 Tracyne Drive have any available units?
5852 Tracyne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Westworth Village, TX
.
What amenities does 5852 Tracyne Drive have?
Some of 5852 Tracyne Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5852 Tracyne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5852 Tracyne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5852 Tracyne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5852 Tracyne Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Westworth Village
.
Does 5852 Tracyne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5852 Tracyne Drive offers parking.
Does 5852 Tracyne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5852 Tracyne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5852 Tracyne Drive have a pool?
No, 5852 Tracyne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5852 Tracyne Drive have accessible units?
No, 5852 Tracyne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5852 Tracyne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5852 Tracyne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5852 Tracyne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5852 Tracyne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
