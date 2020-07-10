All apartments in Westworth Village
Find more places like 5829 Carb.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westworth Village, TX
/
5829 Carb
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:18 PM

5829 Carb

5829 Carb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westworth Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5829 Carb Drive, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly converted 3/2 with both bathrooms completely renewed. New floors, baseboards, paint and a/c make for a very nice property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Carb have any available units?
5829 Carb doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
What amenities does 5829 Carb have?
Some of 5829 Carb's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Carb currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Carb is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Carb pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 Carb is pet friendly.
Does 5829 Carb offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Carb offers parking.
Does 5829 Carb have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Carb does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Carb have a pool?
No, 5829 Carb does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Carb have accessible units?
No, 5829 Carb does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Carb have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Carb does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5829 Carb have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5829 Carb has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd
Westworth Village, TX 76114

Similar Pages

Westworth Village 1 BedroomsWestworth Village 2 Bedrooms
Westworth Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestworth Village Apartments with Balcony
Westworth Village Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary