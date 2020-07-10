Rent Calculator
Home
/
Westworth Village, TX
/
5829 Carb
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:18 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5829 Carb
5829 Carb Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5829 Carb Drive, Westworth Village, TX 76114
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly converted 3/2 with both bathrooms completely renewed. New floors, baseboards, paint and a/c make for a very nice property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5829 Carb have any available units?
5829 Carb doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westworth Village, TX
.
What amenities does 5829 Carb have?
Some of 5829 Carb's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5829 Carb currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Carb is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Carb pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 Carb is pet friendly.
Does 5829 Carb offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Carb offers parking.
Does 5829 Carb have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Carb does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Carb have a pool?
No, 5829 Carb does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Carb have accessible units?
No, 5829 Carb does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Carb have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Carb does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5829 Carb have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5829 Carb has units with air conditioning.
