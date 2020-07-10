All apartments in Westworth Village
Last updated July 3 2019 at 6:54 AM

5813 Straley Avenue

5813 Straley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5813 Straley Ave, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 Straley Avenue have any available units?
5813 Straley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
Is 5813 Straley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Straley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 Straley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5813 Straley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westworth Village.
Does 5813 Straley Avenue offer parking?
No, 5813 Straley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5813 Straley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 Straley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 Straley Avenue have a pool?
No, 5813 Straley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5813 Straley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5813 Straley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 Straley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5813 Straley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5813 Straley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5813 Straley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

