Recently updated 1600 sq ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room & covered parking. This rental home is 1/2 mile from Carswell NAS, JRB and newly developed retail along HWY 183, just one block from Burton Hill Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5744 Sunset have any available units?
5744 Sunset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
Is 5744 Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
5744 Sunset is not currently offering any rent specials.