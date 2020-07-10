All apartments in Westworth Village
5744 Sunset
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5744 Sunset

5744 Sunset Road · No Longer Available
Location

5744 Sunset Road, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently updated 1600 sq ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room & covered parking. This rental home is 1/2 mile from Carswell NAS, JRB and newly developed retail along HWY 183, just one block from Burton Hill Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

