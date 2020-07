Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities gym game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning townhouse is in one of Fort Worth's most prestigious gated communities. It is across from Shady Oaks Country Club and has easy access to I-30. There are 3 bedrooms, one is separated by the down stairs living area and can be used as a 2nd living area, a game room, an exercise room or all of the aforementioned together. There is a quaint park for an easy place to walk the dog or have a spring picnic.