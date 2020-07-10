All apartments in Westworth Village
112 Koldin Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

112 Koldin Lane

112 Koldin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

112 Koldin Lane, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Home has a large sunroom in the rear, extra covered parking perfect for an RV or trailer, Storage shed, large kitchen with eat-in breakfast area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Koldin Lane have any available units?
112 Koldin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westworth Village, TX.
Is 112 Koldin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
112 Koldin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Koldin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 112 Koldin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westworth Village.
Does 112 Koldin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 112 Koldin Lane offers parking.
Does 112 Koldin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Koldin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Koldin Lane have a pool?
No, 112 Koldin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 112 Koldin Lane have accessible units?
No, 112 Koldin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Koldin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Koldin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Koldin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Koldin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

