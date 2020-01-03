5937 Janet Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Westlake's Stagecoach Hills Airpark Community - 4 Bedroom, 2 full baths, private hangar, fenced yard. Kitchen has granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, laminate flooring throughout home, Home also has an in ground tornado shelter located in the garage for easy access even with two large vehicles parked inside. Lease includes use of private on site hangar, yard care provided by landlord, Lessee's children are eligible to attend Westlake Acadmey IB World School.