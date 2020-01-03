All apartments in Westlake
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

5937 Janet Court

5937 Janet Court · No Longer Available
Location

5937 Janet Court, Westlake, TX 76262

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Westlake's Stagecoach Hills Airpark Community - 4 Bedroom, 2 full baths, private hangar, fenced yard. Kitchen has granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, laminate flooring throughout home, Home also has an in ground tornado shelter located in the garage for easy access even with two large vehicles parked inside. Lease includes use of private on site hangar, yard care provided by landlord, Lessee's children are eligible to attend Westlake Acadmey IB World School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5937 Janet Court have any available units?
5937 Janet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake, TX.
What amenities does 5937 Janet Court have?
Some of 5937 Janet Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5937 Janet Court currently offering any rent specials?
5937 Janet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 Janet Court pet-friendly?
No, 5937 Janet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake.
Does 5937 Janet Court offer parking?
Yes, 5937 Janet Court offers parking.
Does 5937 Janet Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5937 Janet Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 Janet Court have a pool?
No, 5937 Janet Court does not have a pool.
Does 5937 Janet Court have accessible units?
No, 5937 Janet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 Janet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5937 Janet Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5937 Janet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5937 Janet Court does not have units with air conditioning.

