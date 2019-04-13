3005 Bissonnet Street

Amenities
Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77005 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/09/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. • Classic Style with A Modern Touch • Eleven Spacious Plans Including Lofts* • Resort Style Courtyard; Swimming Pool w/ Fountain • Dramatic Nine Foot & Cathedral* Ceilings • Marble Entries, Wood Style Flooring, French Doors • Epicurean Kitchens, Expresso Wood Cabinets • Marble Countertops; Travertine Backsplashes • Luxurious Baths; Oversized Deep Soaking Garden Tubs [ Published 13-Apr-19 / ID 2913071 ]