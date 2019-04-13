All apartments in West University Place
Home
/
West University Place, TX
/
3005 Bissonnet Street
Last updated April 13 2019 at 7:54 AM

3005 Bissonnet Street

3005 Bissonnet Street · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Bissonnet Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
courtyard
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77005 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/09/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. • Classic Style with A Modern Touch • Eleven Spacious Plans Including Lofts* • Resort Style Courtyard; Swimming Pool w/ Fountain • Dramatic Nine Foot & Cathedral* Ceilings • Marble Entries, Wood Style Flooring, French Doors • Epicurean Kitchens, Expresso Wood Cabinets • Marble Countertops; Travertine Backsplashes • Luxurious Baths; Oversized Deep Soaking Garden Tubs [ Published 13-Apr-19 / ID 2913071 ]

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Bissonnet Street have any available units?
3005 Bissonnet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 3005 Bissonnet Street have?
Some of 3005 Bissonnet Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Bissonnet Street currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Bissonnet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Bissonnet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Bissonnet Street is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Bissonnet Street offer parking?
No, 3005 Bissonnet Street does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Bissonnet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Bissonnet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Bissonnet Street have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Bissonnet Street has a pool.
Does 3005 Bissonnet Street have accessible units?
No, 3005 Bissonnet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Bissonnet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Bissonnet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Bissonnet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Bissonnet Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
