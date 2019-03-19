All apartments in West University Place
2612 University Boulevard

2612 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2612 University Boulevard, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated West University cottage with a large garage apartment and private entry. Near to WU Village shopping, Rice University and the Medical Center. Master bath has a soaking tub. Sunroom could also be a study. Window rods/hardware stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 University Boulevard have any available units?
2612 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
What amenities does 2612 University Boulevard have?
Some of 2612 University Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2612 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2612 University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 2612 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2612 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2612 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 University Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2612 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2612 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2612 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 University Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

