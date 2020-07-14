Cozy house, New flooring, New Dishwasher, New Cooktop, New Garage Door, New Water heater, new AC and Furnace. Large Room with closet could be a 3rd bedroom. Rent $850 a month (includes Trash)$850 security deposit. Pets welcome
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 Flint St have any available units?
1324 Flint St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Orange, TX.
What amenities does 1324 Flint St have?
Some of 1324 Flint St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Flint St currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Flint St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Flint St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Flint St is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Flint St offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Flint St offers parking.
Does 1324 Flint St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Flint St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Flint St have a pool?
No, 1324 Flint St does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Flint St have accessible units?
No, 1324 Flint St does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Flint St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Flint St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Flint St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1324 Flint St has units with air conditioning.