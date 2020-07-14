All apartments in West Orange
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

1324 Flint St

1324 Flint Street · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Flint Street, West Orange, TX 77630

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy house, New flooring, New Dishwasher, New Cooktop, New Garage Door, New Water heater, new AC and Furnace. Large Room with closet could be a 3rd bedroom. Rent $850 a month (includes Trash)$850 security deposit. Pets welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

