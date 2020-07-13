Apartment List
/
TX
/
west odessa
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

80 Apartments for rent in West Odessa, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Odessa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2329 N Stockton Ave
2329 North Stockton Avenue, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
FRESH PAINT! BEAUTIFUL FLOORS! Tired of not having enough room? Come enjoy a HUGE home in West Odessa! This HUGE 4 Bedroom home has 3 Living areas and a Laundry room with lots of storage space throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6605 W Blair St # 4 4
6605 West Blair Street, West Odessa, TX
Studio
$500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RV space with carport $500 a month - Property Id: 312091 RV space with carport is Located in a quiet residential area. 30 or 50 amp. Has a storage building. All utilities paid which include electric, water, sewer, and trash dumpster.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
405 Desert Flower
405 Desert Flower, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1732 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Odessa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.
Results within 1 mile of West Odessa

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2229 Oleander
2229 Oleander Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2229 Oleander - 2229 Oleander is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq ft. Home has vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, Central Air/Heat, covered patio and fenced in backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
1335 Coronado
1335 Coronado Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute and Clean west side neighborhood. New Paint and flooring

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2905 Ventura Ave
2905 Ventura Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
$35 application fee for everyone 18 years and older.
Results within 5 miles of West Odessa
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
20 Units Available
The Paddocks
2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments! You work hard. You should live easy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
High Plains
3727 Andrews Hwy, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1034 sqft
If you’re moving to the area or just across town, High Plains Apartment Homes is worth exploring.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3118 Blossom Lane
3118 Blossom Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable 3/2 in a fabulous neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Quiet quaint area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
710 E 94th
710 E 94th St, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
North Park - Rental. 3 Bed 2 Bath built in 2018. Open Floor Plan. Zeroscape front yard - artificial turf for the back yard, covered patio, granite counter tops, master - walk in closet. NO PETS & NO SMOKING

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1206 E 36th St
1206 East 36th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
New carpet and paint. Central air and gas heat.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2320 E. 21st Street - #102
2320 East 21st Street, Odessa, TX
Studio
$795
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Half a Month Free! Ceramic tile throughout Plastic tub surround New refrigerator New oven Low flow toilet Home Sweet Home ! Office is Ste. 100 Tel: (432) 614-5577

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
404 San Jacinto
404 San Jacinto Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1077 sqft
For Lease - 404 San Jacinto Odessa, TX - 404 San Jacinto is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with covered parking. Home is complete with central air and heat and a fenced in backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 E 43rd
525 E 43rd St, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
For Lease - 525 E 43rd Odessa, TX - 525 e 43rd is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 940 sq ft. Home has covered parking and central heat and air. Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1612 E Everglade Ave
1612 East Everglade Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
$35 Application fee for everyone 18 years and older. Pets depend on size and breed.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
823 E 16th St
823 East 16th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 BEDROM 2 BATH NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM REFRIGERATED WINDOW UNITS STORAGE IN THE BACK PRICED RIGHT!!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
917 N Hancock Ave
917 North Hancock Avenue, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2123 sqft
Space and Location! Great Duplex in downtown! - Property Id: 284638 3 Spacious Rooms! Car Garage. Kitchen with pantry 2 baths Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284638 Property Id 284638 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5870881)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 Clifford St.
1218 Clifford Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
1218 Clifford Street - Charming 2 bed 1 bath home directly across the street from Zavala Elementary. Original hardwood floors and metal cabinets. Great sized corner lot with carport. (RLNE5659080)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1505 DORAN
1505 Doran Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
For Lease - 1505 Doran - 3 bedroom 1 bath home centrally located in Odessa. Home has central heat & air recently refurbished wood flooring, new paint and covered parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
214 E 91st St
214 91st Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
$35 application fee for everyone 18 years and older

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1804 E 14th St
1804 East 14th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great location. All appliances included. Large yard. Deposit equals to one month's rent. Pets ok with a non-refundable deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4329 Redbud Ave
4329 Redbud Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
New vinyl plank flooring,texture 3 tone paint. New roof and trim. gas range oven, refrigerator, washer dryer connections in garage

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3821 Everglade Ave
3821 East Everglade Avenue, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
If you need a corporate 4 bedroom 2 and half bathroom house, this is it. This house has 6 beds with all your needs, like pots, pans, linen with cable and internet. With a spacious 2 car garage and fenced in backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Odessa, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Odessa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Odessa 2 BedroomsWest Odessa 3 Bedrooms
West Odessa Apartments with GarageWest Odessa Apartments with Parking
West Odessa Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Odessa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Midland, TXOdessa, TX
Andrews, TX
Monahans, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
Midland College