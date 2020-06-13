Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 AM

32 Apartments for rent in West Odessa, TX with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
405 Desert Flower
405 Desert Flower, West Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1732 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Odessa. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020.
Results within 1 mile of West Odessa

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2229 Oleander
2229 Oleander Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2229 Oleander - 2229 Oleander is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq ft. Home has vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage, Central Air/Heat, covered patio and fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of West Odessa
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2320 E. 21st Street - #102
2320 East 21st Street, Odessa, TX
Studio
$899
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ceramic tile throughout, plastic tub surround, new fridge, new oven, low flow toilet Home Sweet Home ! Office is Ste. 100 Tel: (432) 614-5577

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3118 Blossom Lane
3118 Blossom Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable 3/2 in a fabulous neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Quiet quaint area. This home is undergoing a makeover and will be ready by mid March.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3615 Dawn Ave
3615 Dawn Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Permian High School. 12-month lease. Pets may be allowed with a deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8807 Pica Ave
8807 Pica Ct, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Nice & spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home available FOR LEASE! Appliances included. Pets may be allowed with $500 pet deposit. $45 application fee for anyone over 18.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 E 18th
803 East 18th Street, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
For Lease - 803 e 18th Odessa, TX - 2.5 Bedroom 1 Bath 1200 sqft home with a deck and a spacious, fenced backyard. Beautiful hardwood flooring, lots of natural light throughout the house.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2302 East 11th St - 2302
2302 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard,washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1003 North Grandview Avenue - 1003
1003 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2311 Beverly St - 2311
2311 Beverly St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
670 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1100.00/mo.
Results within 10 miles of West Odessa
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
16 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$799
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
73 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
37 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1053 sqft
WHERE INSPIRED FORM MEETS THOUGHTFUL FUNCTION Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, you’ll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
82 Berkshire Circle
82 Berkshire Cir, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2261 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME, 4 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE @ 2261 SQFT.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7108 Valverde Rd
7108 Val Verde, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1922 sqft
Quiet street close to 191 & Business 20, easy to work in Odessa or Midland! Lots of shopping, eating & entertainment close by.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
407 Old Course Rd
407 Old Course Road, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
4 bedroom 2.1 bath townhome! 2 car rear entry garage. Open Living area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
158 Quail Run
158 Quail Run, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful Patio Home, Vaulted ceilings, Fireplace, huge master walk in closet, low maintenance and private yard
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Odessa, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Odessa renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

