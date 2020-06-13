/
/
/
accessible apartments
158 Accessible Apartments for rent in West Lake Hills, TX
1 Unit Available
710 Windsong TRL
710 Windsong Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3919 sqft
Price reduced! Gorgeous 2-story brick home in Eanes ISD in a quiet street, Private backyard, covered deck, Large trees.
Results within 1 mile of West Lake Hills
31 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2195 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
1 Unit Available
3208 Twinberry CV
3208 Twinberry Cove, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
On quiet Cul-de-sac with its character, you find this fabulous home!! easy walk-in distance to shops & EANES schools,5 min to Downtown Formal living & dining, with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of West Lake Hills
West Congress
56 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Downtown Austin
29 Units Available
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,227
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1399 sqft
City living with extra amenities. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and bike storage on site. Pets welcome. Furnished, loft-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Hiking, shopping and dining all a mere block away.
Zilker
8 Units Available
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,755
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Colorado River, Lamar Boulevard Bridge, and Preston Field. Fitness zone with pool views, rooftop sun deck, onsite specialty retail plaza, card-access parking garage on each level, deep soaking tubs, modern solar screens, and valet trash service.
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,250
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Downtown Austin
30 Units Available
The Monarch
801 W 5th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,985
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,220
2760 sqft
Charming, upscale community located in a two-story high-rise in the Market District. On-site amenities including 24-hour dry cleaning pickup, a complimentary coffee bar, and a 24-hour concierge. Gourmet kitchens and stunning views.
Pleasant Valley
60 Units Available
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,343
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1309 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
25 Units Available
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,391
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1388 sqft
Stunning city views, clubhouse, gym and pool. 1-3 bedroom units include fireplace, in-unit laundry hookup, and private patio/balcony. Close to Barton Creek Square and Barton Creek Greenbelt and just 6 miles from downtown Austin.
Downtown Austin
25 Units Available
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,730
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1354 sqft
Close to Downtown Station. All apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center and arcade. Property offers direct access to Lady Bird Lake trail.
Barton Hills
29 Units Available
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1297 sqft
Located close to Zilker Park, a popular spot for music festivals. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and a private patio characterize the modern spaces. In-unit laundry and trash valet add to the convenience.
Clarksville
30 Units Available
Pressler
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,574
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1395 sqft
Centrally located community minutes away from Lady Bird Lake. Units feature bamboo flooring and granite countertops. The community has one of the largest pools in the area and a rooftop garden.
Bouldin Creek
39 Units Available
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1222 sqft
Great location near Butler Park and Long Center for the Performing Arts. Comfortable and pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments. New construction features courtyard, clubhouse, gym and pool.
East Cesar Chavez
51 Units Available
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
South Lamar
37 Units Available
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$844
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$904
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
853 sqft
Mission James Place offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Austin apartments that feature open floor plans, spacious closets, ceiling fans, garbage disposal, washer and dryer, patio or balconies, and fireplaces in select units.
South Lamar
26 Units Available
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,321
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
23 Units Available
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1126 sqft
Located in Wood Creek. Close to MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, The Domain, The Arboretum, and UT Shuttle Stop. Views of Bull Creek Preserve and Texas Hill Country. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and central air. Short-term leases available.
Zilker
91 Units Available
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,190
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1064 sqft
Close to West Bouldin Creek, Becker Elementary School, and Ricky Guerrero Park. Pet-friendly apartments with car charging, resort-style pool, grilling areas, courtyard gardens, elevators, restaurants & retail, and 24-hour fitness center with complimentary classes twice a week (yoga, boot camp, etc.)
Rosedale
44 Units Available
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,517
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1144 sqft
Right next to MoPac Expressway. Close to Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail, Zilker Park, Univ. of Texas, Seton Medical Center, Highland Park Elementary, Hancock Creek, and Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Pet-friendly apartments with 9' ceilings, resort-style pool, and on-site storage.
Northwest Hills - Far West
11 Units Available
Post Park Mesa
5811 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1170 sqft
Post Park Mesa apartments lie near the Bright Leaf Preserve in Austin. This location is convenient to the University of Texas, as well as the Highland and Lakeline malls. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, nine-foot ceilings, and more.
Clarksville
21 Units Available
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,594
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1302 sqft
Walking distance from downtown area and University of Texas. Spacious units have wooden flooring and dedicated corners for computers. Residents get access to a fitness center, coffee bar, and convenient online portal.
