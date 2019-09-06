101 Buckeye TRL

Amenities
Gorgeous home w/ sparkling pool on over 1 acre! Beautiful views from 2nd story deck. Family room w/ high ceilings, fireplace & abundance of natural light. Kitchen w/ hardwood floors, Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances, island, breakfast area, pantry & great cabinet space. Enormous master w/ crown molding, sitting area, dual vanities, spa like soaking tub, large walk-in shower & 2 walk-in closets. Gameroom, study/office & powder bath. Large covered patio overlooking the pool & great yard space!