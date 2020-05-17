All apartments in West Lake Hills
West Lake Hills, TX
1 Downie PL
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:37 PM

1 Downie PL

1 Downie Place · No Longer Available
Location

1 Downie Place, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning 4 BR/2.5 BA on 1 acre w/pool in Westlake & Eanes ISD! Minutes to Zilker Park & Downtown! 2-story living rm w/tons of natural light & fireplace. Kitchen w/silestone counters, oversized island, SS appliances, built-in oven, gas cooktop, built-in desk & breakfast area w/fireplace. Master BR w/access to covered patio, dual vanities, jetted tub, shower & walk-in closet. Dedicated office. Large backyard w/covered patio & pool. Pool/lawncare included! Fridge & W/D included! Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Downie PL have any available units?
1 Downie PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lake Hills, TX.
What amenities does 1 Downie PL have?
Some of 1 Downie PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Downie PL currently offering any rent specials?
1 Downie PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Downie PL pet-friendly?
No, 1 Downie PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lake Hills.
Does 1 Downie PL offer parking?
No, 1 Downie PL does not offer parking.
Does 1 Downie PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Downie PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Downie PL have a pool?
Yes, 1 Downie PL has a pool.
Does 1 Downie PL have accessible units?
No, 1 Downie PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Downie PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Downie PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Downie PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Downie PL does not have units with air conditioning.

