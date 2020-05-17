1 Downie PL

Amenities
Stunning 4 BR/2.5 BA on 1 acre w/pool in Westlake & Eanes ISD! Minutes to Zilker Park & Downtown! 2-story living rm w/tons of natural light & fireplace. Kitchen w/silestone counters, oversized island, SS appliances, built-in oven, gas cooktop, built-in desk & breakfast area w/fireplace. Master BR w/access to covered patio, dual vanities, jetted tub, shower & walk-in closet. Dedicated office. Large backyard w/covered patio & pool. Pool/lawncare included! Fridge & W/D included! Available NOW!