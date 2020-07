Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Experience the best in apartment home living, coming soon to Weslaco, Texas. Midtown Weslaco is the perfect place for you to call home. With nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment, everywhere you want to go is within reach. Just around the corner from the 83 Expressway, our community gives you easy access to all of Hidalgo County.