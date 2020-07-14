All apartments in Weslaco
Keystone Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Keystone Apartments

1409 W Business 83 · (956) 265-3751
Location

1409 W Business 83, Weslaco, TX 78596

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 7

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keystone Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, Keystone Apartments feature the prime location for pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX. Our open floor plans are enhanced with a variety of exclusive features, defining the one-of-a-kind lifestyle only found at our apartment homes. With a premier location in the heart of Weslaco, TX, you will love calling Keystone Apartments your home. Residents of our Weslaco, TX apartments enjoy our one, two, and three bedroom floor plan options and the comfort and serenity our community provides. Keystone offers a number of exceptional amenities, including master suites with private baths, spacious walk-in closets, and energy efficient ceiling fans. Our proximity to the most prominent dining, shopping, and recreational venues in Weslaco makes Keystone Apartments perfect for commuters all across the region. Schedule a tour of our community today and see why residents love coming home to Keystone Apartments. Convenient features, including on-site laundry facilities, are what make Keystone the best in the area. Whether you want to get a good workout at our updated fitness center or enjoy an afternoon lounging by our refreshing pool, our Weslaco, TX apartment homes have something to offer everyone. We have 24-hour emergency maintenance to provide the residents of our community with peace of mind. Offering the best apartments in Weslaco, TX, we will help you feel right at home. Schedule a tour of our pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX today and see what sets us apart from the rest. If you would like more information about Keystone Apartments in Weslaco, TX, please feel free to contact us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keystone Apartments have any available units?
Keystone Apartments has 4 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Keystone Apartments have?
Some of Keystone Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keystone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Keystone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keystone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Keystone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Keystone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Keystone Apartments offers parking.
Does Keystone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Keystone Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Keystone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Keystone Apartments has a pool.
Does Keystone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Keystone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Keystone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Keystone Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Keystone Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Keystone Apartments has units with air conditioning.
