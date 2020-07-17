All apartments in Wells Branch
Find more places like 2322 Klattenhoff DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wells Branch, TX
/
2322 Klattenhoff DR
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2322 Klattenhoff DR

2322 Klattenhoff Drive · (512) 948-2019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wells Branch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2322 Klattenhoff Drive, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1233 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
*CREDIT SCORE OF 700+ TO BE CONSIDERED* Please contact listing agent with questions. Adorable home in Wells Branch, flooring updated & fresh paint June 2020. Converted garage can be a 3rd bedroom, office, storage, etc! Convenient access to Domain, Metro Rail, shopping, restaurants, IBM, Apple etc. Comm. amenities include swimming pool, playground, community center, library, running trails, volleyball & tennis courts easy access to 45, 35, Mopac. One owner is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of TX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Klattenhoff DR have any available units?
2322 Klattenhoff DR has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2322 Klattenhoff DR have?
Some of 2322 Klattenhoff DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Klattenhoff DR currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Klattenhoff DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Klattenhoff DR pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Klattenhoff DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wells Branch.
Does 2322 Klattenhoff DR offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Klattenhoff DR offers parking.
Does 2322 Klattenhoff DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Klattenhoff DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Klattenhoff DR have a pool?
Yes, 2322 Klattenhoff DR has a pool.
Does 2322 Klattenhoff DR have accessible units?
Yes, 2322 Klattenhoff DR has accessible units.
Does 2322 Klattenhoff DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Klattenhoff DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Klattenhoff DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Klattenhoff DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2322 Klattenhoff DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728
Cottages at Wells Branch
14300 Tandem Blvd
Wells Branch, TX 78728
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Wells Branch 1 BedroomsWells Branch 2 Bedrooms
Wells Branch Apartments with ParkingWells Branch Apartments with Pools
Wells Branch Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Wimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity