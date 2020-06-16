2312 Emmett Pkwy

Amenities
Charming updated 1-story home located in highly sought after Wells Branch. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with wide open floor plan and loads of windows allowing for abundant natural light. Spacious kitchen open to family offering center island, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy entertaining out in the backyard under mature shade trees on the oversized deck. Minutes to shopping, dining & entertainment.
