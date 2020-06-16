All apartments in Wells Branch
2312 Emmett Pkwy

Location

2312 Emmett Parkway, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming updated 1-story home located in highly sought after Wells Branch. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with wide open floor plan and loads of windows allowing for abundant natural light. Spacious kitchen open to family offering center island, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy entertaining out in the backyard under mature shade trees on the oversized deck. Minutes to shopping, dining & entertainment.

(RLNE5695127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Emmett Pkwy have any available units?
2312 Emmett Pkwy has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2312 Emmett Pkwy have?
Some of 2312 Emmett Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Emmett Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Emmett Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Emmett Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Emmett Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wells Branch.
Does 2312 Emmett Pkwy offer parking?
No, 2312 Emmett Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Emmett Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Emmett Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Emmett Pkwy have a pool?
No, 2312 Emmett Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Emmett Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2312 Emmett Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Emmett Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Emmett Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Emmett Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2312 Emmett Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
