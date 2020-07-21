2104 Delvin LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come and see this beautiful single-story home in Wells Branch! Huge backyard with wraparound deck and pergola, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, and ceramic tile in all living spaces plus laminate/carpet in bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closets and much more! Conveniently located in popular 78728 with easy access to MoPac & I35; close to work and shopping. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity.