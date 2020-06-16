All apartments in Wells Branch
2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc

2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trce · (512) 472-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trce, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Village at Wells Branch - 3 bedroom Home - Home in the Village at Wells Branch. Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light. Upgraded appliances, spacious bedrooms, double vanities in both bathrooms, high ceilings, fenced yard and two car garage. HOA maintains front yard. Awesome location with easy access to IH35 and many major employers. Really nice community with park and covered picnic area. Ready for move in ASAP!

(RLNE4172535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc have any available units?
2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc have?
Some of 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wells Branch.
Does 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc does offer parking.
Does 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc have a pool?
No, 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc have accessible units?
No, 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc does not have units with air conditioning.
