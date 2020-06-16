2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Village at Wells Branch - 3 bedroom Home - Home in the Village at Wells Branch. Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light. Upgraded appliances, spacious bedrooms, double vanities in both bathrooms, high ceilings, fenced yard and two car garage. HOA maintains front yard. Awesome location with easy access to IH35 and many major employers. Really nice community with park and covered picnic area. Ready for move in ASAP!



(RLNE4172535)