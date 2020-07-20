All apartments in Wells Branch
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

1905 Margalene Way Unit A

1905 Margalene Way · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Margalene Way, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4953790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Margalene Way Unit A have any available units?
1905 Margalene Way Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wells Branch, TX.
Is 1905 Margalene Way Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Margalene Way Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Margalene Way Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Margalene Way Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Margalene Way Unit A offer parking?
No, 1905 Margalene Way Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Margalene Way Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Margalene Way Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Margalene Way Unit A have a pool?
No, 1905 Margalene Way Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Margalene Way Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1905 Margalene Way Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Margalene Way Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Margalene Way Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Margalene Way Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Margalene Way Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
