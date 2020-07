Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard guest parking hot tub internet access online portal

WANT MORE in your next home? Newly remodeled Solano offers you MORE SPACE to live and entertain. Our huge floor plans are bright and open with special touches, such as built-in bookshelves and bay windows, all surrounded by beautiful oak trees and fresh landscaping. Located on NASA Parkway, just moments from I-45, the Clear Lake Medical Center, and Baybrook Mall, you'll spend less time in traffic and have MORE FREE TIME to enjoy Clear Lake's exciting lifestyle. Get MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with Solano's bundled rent and/or utility package and avoid unnecessary utility deposits. Our warm, caring staff wants you to be a part of the Solano community... Call today and welcome home--bienvenidos! Se Habla Espanol.