Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)

900 Henderson Ave · (281) 399-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX 77058
Webster

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0917 · Avail. now

$866

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 2015 · Avail. now

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 1616 · Avail. now

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0914 · Avail. now

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 1610 · Avail. now

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 1812 · Avail. now

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 821 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston).

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
hot tub
Hidden Lake is a waterfront apartment community offering spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Just 20 minutes from downtown Houston and 25 minutes from Galveston's beaches, Hidden Lake offers close proximity to major employers along Interstate 45 as well as recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment. Our community is located in the Clear Creek neighborhood and is in the exemplar Clear Creek ISD. Enjoy living near the Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and the Baybrook Mall. Hidden Lake Apartments offers interior home features like accent walls, crown molding, brushed nickel hardware, track lighting, washer and dryer and large outdoor living areas with storage. Residents also enjoy two refreshing swimming pools with spas, outdoor grilling areas, gazebos, a lakeside jogging trail and a strength and cardio center! Stop by today or call for an appointment to view your new home at Hidden Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) have any available units?
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) has 14 units available starting at $866 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Webster, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Webster Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) have?
Some of Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) offers parking.
Does Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) has a pool.
Does Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) have accessible units?
No, Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) have units with dishwashers?
No, Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston) does not have units with dishwashers.
