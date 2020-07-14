Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill online portal hot tub

Hidden Lake is a waterfront apartment community offering spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Just 20 minutes from downtown Houston and 25 minutes from Galveston's beaches, Hidden Lake offers close proximity to major employers along Interstate 45 as well as recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment. Our community is located in the Clear Creek neighborhood and is in the exemplar Clear Creek ISD. Enjoy living near the Kemah Boardwalk, Space Center Houston and the Baybrook Mall. Hidden Lake Apartments offers interior home features like accent walls, crown molding, brushed nickel hardware, track lighting, washer and dryer and large outdoor living areas with storage. Residents also enjoy two refreshing swimming pools with spas, outdoor grilling areas, gazebos, a lakeside jogging trail and a strength and cardio center! Stop by today or call for an appointment to view your new home at Hidden Lake.